Roads blocked in Islamabad, Karachi as processions taken out on Al-Quds Day

KARACHI/ ISLAMABAD: Several routes in Karachi and Islamabad have been closed today as part of security arrangements for Al-Quds Day rallies.

Al-Quds Day is observed globally every year since it was first announced by Iranian revolutionary leader Ayatollah Khomeini. The day is observed on the last Friday of Ramazan to highlight the “atrocities of Israel against Palestinians”.

However, with the possibility of Eidul Fitr falling on next Friday if the Shawwal moon is sighted on March 19, the Al-Quds Day is being observed today.

Karachi

In a statement issued by the Office of the Karachi traffic deputy inspector general of police, citizens were informed that a religious group will organise a “Youm-i-Quds Rally” after Friday prayers, marching from Numaish to Aman Tower.

According to the traffic advisory, the road from Boat Basin towards Jinnah Bridge will remain closed. The road from PIDC going towards Jinnah Bridge on M.T. Khan Road will also remain closed in both directions.

Traffic police said, “the closures were being implemented as part of security arrangements for the rally”.

Authorities announced alternative routes to manage traffic flow. Travelers from Teen-Hatti, going towards Tower, can use Gurumandar, Soldier Bazar, Bahadur Yar Jung Road, Holy Family Hospital, or turn left at Banori Signal towards PP Chowrangi and Corridor-3.

Commuters heading to Tower from Nazimabad have been advised to use Lasbella, turn right onto Nishtar Road, and continue via Ranchore Lines and Civil Hospital.

Those traveling from Fresco Chowk or Eidgah Chowk to Numaish can go via Tibbi Chowk and turn right to Regal Chowk and Empress Market, or left towards Jubilee, Agha Khan III Road and Soldier Bazaar.

Traffic from Daudpota Road or Lucky Star, moving towards Numaish, will be diverted at Preedy Chowk towards Saddar Dawakhana, PP Chowrangi, then left to Regal Chowk.

Commuters from Garden Zoo to Zaibunnisa Street have been advised to use Agha Khan III Road, Coast Guard, Bahadur Yar Jung Road, Soldier Bazaar, or Uncle Saria Hospital before turning right to Saeed Manzil.

Traffic moving from Boat Basin towards M.A. Jinnah Road will be diverted back through a U-turn, while vehicles from PIDC towards Jinnah Bridge will be redirected to Khajoor Chowk. Traffic coming from Jinnah Bridge will be diverted towards I.I. Chundrigar Road.

Officials said traffic police personnel will remain deployed along the route to guide commuters and ensure a smooth flow of vehicles.

The advisory applies to district South and district West. Citizens have been advised to use alternative routes and contact the Traffic Police Helpline 1915 for assistance, while also staying tuned to FM 88.6 for traffic updates.

Earlier, the Sindh government had announced March 13 (today) as a public holiday across the province to facilitate observance of Al-Quds Day.

A notification issued by Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah stated that all government offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government would remain closed, except for essential services.

Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah had said that the holiday was announced in connection with Al-Quds Day, which is observed in Pakistan and other parts of the world to express solidarity with Palestinians and protest against the continued Israeli occupation of Palestine.

The Karachi administration has also made arrangements for rallies and gatherings marking the occasion. According to officials, the main Al-Quds rally will start from Numaish Chowrangi around 2pm and culminate on M.A. Jinnah Road after evening prayers.

Islamabad

In Islamabad, all routes leading to Markazi Imambargah G-6/2 and roads near sensitive installations were closed ahead of the Al-Quds procession.

The main procession in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on the day has traditionally been taken out from Markazi Imambargah G-6/2 and culminates at D-Chowk. But this year, the organisers said, authorities in the federal capital had asked them not to proceed beyond China Chowk as D-Chowk was located close to the Red Zone.

Hence, the procession culminated at China Chowk.

As part of the security arrangements, more than 3,000 police personnel were deployed in the capital and security was tightened in and around the G-6/2 sector. Roads around Markazi Imambargah were sealed, and containers were placed on key routes leading to the area.

Moreover, containers were placed on routes leading to the Red Zone at two points. The main road close to Aabpara and routes leading to the 7th Avenue — where sensitive security installations are located — from Shakarparian were also closed.

A traffic plan was also issued for the day.

A senior district administration official told Dawn that “extraordinary security arrangements” had been made, keeping in view the situation that emerged during protests on March 1, following the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Protests were witnessed in the capital city after the news of Khamenei’s assassination , in which at least two people were killed and dozens more were injured in clashes with law enforcement personnel.

The procession in Islamabad was organised by the Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM), Imamia Students Organisation (ISO), Shia Ulema Council Pakistan (SUC) and Tehreek-i-Bedari Ummat-i Mustafa.

MWM chief and Senate Opposition Leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas addressed the participants of the procession, saying that the “first qibla” — a reference to Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem — will one day be freed from the “zionist occupation”.

He reminded the participants that the Al-Quds Day was observed to express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians.

Speaking about Khamenei, Abbas said he “gave his life for the dignity of the Islamic ummah, the voice of the oppressed Palestinians, and the liberation of Jerusalem”.

He criticised those who “support US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu … and the violators of human rights”.

SUC’s Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi also delivered an address, saying that the purpose of taking out processions on the Al-Quds Day was to highlight the plight of Palestinians.

“We cannot stay silent against oppression,” he asserted.