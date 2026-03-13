E-Paper | March 13, 2026

Pakistan among 60 countries facing US forced labour investigations

Sophiya Rafi Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 01:46pm
A State Department contractor adjusts a Pakistan national flag in Washington. — Reuters/File
A State Department contractor adjusts a Pakistan national flag in Washington. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has initiated investigations into what it considers unfair trade practices in 60 economies, including Pakistan, according to a press release issued by the USTR on March 12.

According to the statement, the investigations will focus on whether governments have failed to impose and effectively enforce bans on the importation of goods produced with forced labour.

The economies subject to the investigations include many major US trading partners inc­l­u­ding the European Uni­on, China, Japan, India, Mexico, South Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Pakistan, and Vietnam.

This comes as Pakistan and the US expressed a desire to enhance economic cooperation last month during a meeting in Washington between Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and US Commerce Secretary Howard A. Lutnick.

This probe may open the door to potential penalties such as new tariffs as President Donald Trump seeks to replace duties struck down by the Supreme Court.

Economists noted that the 29pc tariff on Pakistan last year saw immediate hurdles as the US is, by a significant margin, Pakistan’s biggest market, and may not be fully replaceable for Pakistani businesses

Ambassador Jamieson Greer, President Trump’s US Trade Representative, noted that “despite the international consensus against forced labour, governments have failed to impose and effectively enforce measures banning goods produced with forced labour from entering their markets”.

Greer correlated this directly with the health of the American economy, stating that “American workers and firms have been forced to compete against foreign producers who may have an artificial cost advantage gained from the scourge of forced labour”.

He also highlighted that the goal of the investigation is to see whether “foreign governments have taken sufficient steps to prohibit the importation of goods produced with forced labour and how the failure to eradicate these abhorrent practices impacts US workers and businesses“.

Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 is intended to address unfair foreign practices that affect US commerce and allows the US Trade Representative, under Section 302(b), to self-initiate investigations into foreign government actions deemed unjustifiable, unreasonable, or discriminatory.

The investigations were launched after consultations with the inter-agency Section 301 Committee and relevant advisory committees.

The USTR will now seek consultations with the governments under investigation. Hearings are scheduled for April 28, 2026, with written comments, requests to appear, and testimony summaries due by April 15.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Sophiya Shams Rafi is a senior sub-editor on the Dawn.com business desk, where she covers markets, industry developments, and the broader economy.

Sophiya Rafi

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Delicate balance
Updated 13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Soaring costs
13 Mar, 2026

Soaring costs

FOR millions of households already grappling with Ramazan inflation, the sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices...
Perilous lines
13 Mar, 2026

Perilous lines

THE law minister’s veiled warning to the media to “exercise caution” and not cross “red lines” while...
Collective security
Updated 12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

Regional states need to sit down and talk. They must also pledge and work towards collective security.
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Dawn News English
Subscribe