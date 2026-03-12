E-Paper | March 12, 2026

25 attacks on healthcare facilities in Lebanon: WHO

Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 01:07am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) says 49 primary healthcare centres and five hospitals in Lebanon have shut down amid escalating fighting in the region, Al Jazeera reports.

In a statement on X, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said the closures followed evacuation orders and were severely restricting access to medical care.

He warns that health systems across the region are under intense pressure more than 10 days into the latest escalation.

The WHO has also verified 18 attacks on health facilities in Iran, 25 in Lebanon and two in Israel since February 28, he said.

Ghebreyesus adds that displacement is increasing, with more than 100,000 people uprooted in Iran and up to 700,000 in Lebanon, raising concerns over access to clean water, sanitation and medical care.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Iran’s new leader
Updated 10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

The position is the most powerful in Iran, bringing together clerical authority and political and ideological leadership.
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe