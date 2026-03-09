Grenade and gun attack on police post reported in KP’s Mohmand

There are reports of suspected militants carrying out a late-night grenade and gun attack on a police post near Atta Bazaar in the Khwezai area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohmand district, located along the Pak-Afghan border.

According to police sources, unidentified attackers hurled a hand grenade and opened fire on the Muharrar police post late on Sunday night. Police personnel stationed at the post responded with immediate retaliatory fire, the sources said.

Following the brief exchange of gunfire, the attackers fled the scene under the cover of darkness, the sources said.

Security in the area has been tightened, and all police posts in the district have been placed on high alert as a precautionary measure, they added.