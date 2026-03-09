E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Death toll from North Waziristan mortar shell incident rises to 2

Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 05:25pm
The death toll from a mortar shell allegedly fired from the Afghan side falling in the Ghulam Khan area in North Waziristan has risen to two, with three others injured, officials say.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at around 7:30pm on Sunday when heavy firing erupted between forces on both sides of the border in the Ghulam Khan area. During the exchange of fire, a mortar shell fired from across the border fell in the nearby village of Golakhel and exploded in a residential locality.

As a result of the explosion, 10-year-old Matiullah died on the spot while four other people sustained injuries and were taken to the Miranshah Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Hospital sources said that 12-year-old Noor Wali, who had been critically injured in the blast, succumbed to his wounds today, raising the death toll to two.

Doctors said some of the injured remain in critical condition, while medical staff continue to provide emergency treatment.

