Man shot dead by robbers in Maymar

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 07:07am
KARACHI: A young man was shot dead and his friend wounded by robbers in Gulshan-i-Maymar late on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

They added that Mian Bux, 30, was killed and Shoukat Hayat, 36, was wounded when they put up resistance to a robbery bid on Northern Bypass.

The police said that the friends were sitting at a restaurant near Afghan Camp when three robbers riding a motorcycle arrived there. They snatched a cell phone and Rs20,000 cash from them. As they put up resistance, the robbers opened fire on them and fled with looted valuables.

The injured men were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced Mian Bux dead on arrival.

West SSP Tariq Illahi Mastoi taking notice of the incident ordered suspension and demotion of the Gulshan-i-Maymar SHO, according to a police statement.

Meanwhile, a man was shot dead and 14 others were wounded in a violent clash over a property dispute in the Moachko area on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Mir Hamza, 35.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026

