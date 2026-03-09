Another batch of 300 women get pink e-scooties

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Sunday distributed 300 free pink scooties among women on International Wom­en’s Day.

The first batch of 200 women got e-scooties in September last by Pakistan Peoples Party Chai­rman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

A ceremony was held at a local hotel to distribute e-bikes with Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon as the chief guest. Provincial ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Karachi Deputy Mayor Salman Murad, Shahina Sher Ali, Nafisa Shah, Sharmila Farooqui, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Nadia Hussain, Nadia Khan and others also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Memon said the government had launched the Pink Scooty programme under which free scooties were being provided to women to help them overcome transportation difficulties and rising petrol expenses.

He said the government can distribute five million scooties to women across Sindh and clarified that no recommendation, political reference or slip would be required to benefit from the programme.

According to the minister, women will only need to possess a valid driving licence and and provide proof of education or employment, while the government is also offering free driving training to help women qualify for the initiative.

Mr Memon, who holds the portfolios of transport, mass transit authority and information, said the programme is designed to promote women’s independence and encourage greater participation of women in education, employment and economic activity.

He said that women play a central role in society and that International Women’s Day should not be seen only as a day for women but for everyone connected to them, as every individual owes their existence to a woman.

The senior minister said that for a long time, women were neglected in society, but Benazir Bhutto changed that narrative by creating history and empowering women in Pakistan.

Referring to post-flood rehabilitation efforts, he said PPP Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had announced the construction of

2.1 million houses for flood-affected families, adding that around 800,000 houses have already been built and ownership rights have been granted to women.

Mr Memon also said that women are being encouraged to participate in mainstream politics, noting that several female leaders from the party have successfully contested general seats in elections.

He said that the Sindh government has established a Girls Cadet College and continues to introduce various welfare progra­mmes aimed at stren­gth­ening women’s role in society.

He also highlighted the government’s Pink Bus Service, a transport initiative specifically designed for women commuters.

The minister added that despite criticism and propaganda against the Sindh government, several historic initiatives have been implemented, including the Thar coal project, which is contributing electricity to the national grid.

He said that women have also been given opportunities in the Thar coal project, where female dumper drivers are working, reflecting efforts to promote women’s economic part­icipation.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026