PHOTOS: Black smoke from Shahran oil depot plunges Tehran into darkness

Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 08:40pm
Smoke rises after a reported strike on fuel tanks at an oil refinery in Tehran, Iran on March 8, 2026. — WANA via Reuters
Vehicles move along a highway past a war memorial statue and a billboard depicting Iran’s late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with plumes of black smoke billowing, in Tehran on March 8, 2026. — AFP
A photographer takes pictures as smoke rises after a reported strike on Shahran fuel tanks on March 8, 2026. — WANA via Reuters
Vehicles move along a highway near plumes of black smoke billowing, in Tehran on March 8, 2026. — AFP
Journalists stand atop a fuel tanker as they cover a nearby ongoing fire following an overnight airstrike on the Shahran oil refinery in northwestern Tehran on March 8, 2026. — AFP
