From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Iran Premier assassinated

March 8, 2026
TEHERAN: Iranian Premier General Ali Razmara was assassinated this morning [March 7] by Abdullah Movahed Rastegar, allegedly belonging to the Fidaian-e-Islam, a militant religious organisation. The assassin fired three shots at a point-blank range at the Premier when the latter entered the courtyard of the famous Shah Mosque to participate in the condolence service given by the Court to mark the death of Ayatollah Faiz, a leading Shia cleric. The shots entered the Premier’s body at two points — one through his head … and the other rupturing one lung, instantly killing Razmara… .

The assassin was arrested on the spot and is now in prison. He is a carpenter, aged 28, reported to be a Quran reader at the Shah Mosque. He, it is reported, constantly shouted “Long Live Islam”, “Long Live Fidaian-e-Islam”, “Death to Traitors”. Sixteen months ago, Court Minister and one-time Premier Abdul Hussein Hazhir was killed in the Sepahsalar Mosque while receiving … Moharram mourners. The assassin of Hazhir also belonged to the Fidaian-e-Islam, and was later hanged. … [Razmara] was appointed Premier in June last by the Shah… . — Dawn Teheran correspondent

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026

