From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Food surplus expected

KARACHI: Food Minister Abdus Sattar Pirzada at a Press conference on Monday [March 5] announced food commitments for Bharat and abroad will not affect supply or prices at home. He expected a wheat surplus of 400,000 tons this year. Export of foodgrains, he announced, will continue as an exclusive Government monopoly to avoid manipulation in prices and creation of artificial shortage by private enterprise.

The Minister disclosed that Bharat had agreed to purchase 16,000 tons of wheat at Rs 10 per maund (Pakistani), and 24,000 tons of rice at the current world price from East Pakistan stocks, which will be soon replenished from Pakistan stocks. — Staff correspondent

[Meanwhile, according to the staff correspondent in Karachi,] Karachi students on Monday [March 5] called upon the United Nations to force France to leave Morocco and allow its people to form their own government. The repressive policy of the French in Morocco was strongly condemned at a largely-attended meeting, presided over by Maulana Sulaiman Nadvi, by various speakers including Chaudhri Khaliquzzaman. A resolution … warned France that any agreement with the captive Sultan of Morocco would not be binding on the Muslim world.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026