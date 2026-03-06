E-Paper | March 06, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Food surplus expected

From the Newspaper Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 08:45am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: Food Minister Abdus Sattar Pirzada at a Press conference on Monday [March 5] announced food commitments for Bharat and abroad will not affect supply or prices at home. He expected a wheat surplus of 400,000 tons this year. Export of foodgrains, he announced, will continue as an exclusive Government monopoly to avoid manipulation in prices and creation of artificial shortage by private enterprise.

The Minister disclosed that Bharat had agreed to purchase 16,000 tons of wheat at Rs 10 per maund (Pakistani), and 24,000 tons of rice at the current world price from East Pakistan stocks, which will be soon replenished from Pakistan stocks. — Staff correspondent

[Meanwhile, according to the staff correspondent in Karachi,] Karachi students on Monday [March 5] called upon the United Nations to force France to leave Morocco and allow its people to form their own government. The repressive policy of the French in Morocco was strongly condemned at a largely-attended meeting, presided over by Maulana Sulaiman Nadvi, by various speakers including Chaudhri Khaliquzzaman. A resolution … warned France that any agreement with the captive Sultan of Morocco would not be binding on the Muslim world.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

On unstable ground
Updated 06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Dawn News English
Subscribe