E-Paper | March 07, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Pak-Iran railway link

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 05:13am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: Preliminary negotiations betwe­­en Pakistan and Iran have started for the ex­­tension of the projected Qum-Yezd-Kerman section of the Iranian railways to Zahidan, it was learnt from diplomatic sources in Kara­chi. Besides providing direct link between Iran and Pakistan, the proposed extension will also connect Pakistan with other Middle East countries and Europe via Turkey.

The projected extension — a 300-mile loop between Kerman and Zahidan — is expected to cost in the neighbourhood of Rs 6 crore. The Qum-Yezd-Kerman section … is nearing completion and Iran, it is believed, would not find it difficult to undertake the extension work. The extension, experts said, had great economic importance for Pakistan… . The railway link it was said, will come in handy in exchange of goods between Pakistan, Iran, other Muslim countries and Europe.

Besides, the Zahidan-Qum railway itself will pass through areas believed [to be] rich in coal, copper and iron ore which Pakistan at present imports… . Pakistan could also get its oil from Iranian oilfields on the Persian Gulf coast once the railway link was completed.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Limiting the damage
07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

WITH looming energy shortages due to the US-Israel war on Iran, the government has revived a range of Covid-era...
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
On unstable ground
Updated 06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Dawn News English
Subscribe