From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Pak-Iran railway link

KARACHI: Preliminary negotiations betwe­­en Pakistan and Iran have started for the ex­­tension of the projected Qum-Yezd-Kerman section of the Iranian railways to Zahidan, it was learnt from diplomatic sources in Kara­chi. Besides providing direct link between Iran and Pakistan, the proposed extension will also connect Pakistan with other Middle East countries and Europe via Turkey.

The projected extension — a 300-mile loop between Kerman and Zahidan — is expected to cost in the neighbourhood of Rs 6 crore. The Qum-Yezd-Kerman section … is nearing completion and Iran, it is believed, would not find it difficult to undertake the extension work. The extension, experts said, had great economic importance for Pakistan… . The railway link it was said, will come in handy in exchange of goods between Pakistan, Iran, other Muslim countries and Europe.

Besides, the Zahidan-Qum railway itself will pass through areas believed [to be] rich in coal, copper and iron ore which Pakistan at present imports… . Pakistan could also get its oil from Iranian oilfields on the Persian Gulf coast once the railway link was completed.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026