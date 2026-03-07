From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Pak-Iran railway link

KARACHI: Preliminary negotiations between Pakistan and Iran have started for the extension of the projected Qum-Yezd-Kerman section of the Iranian railways to Zahidan, it was learnt from diplomatic sources in Karachi. Besides providing direct link between Iran and Pakistan, the proposed extension will also connect Pakistan with other Middle East countries and Europe via Turkey.
The projected extension — a 300-mile loop between Kerman and Zahidan — is expected to cost in the neighbourhood of Rs 6 crore. The Qum-Yezd-Kerman section … is nearing completion and Iran, it is believed, would not find it difficult to undertake the extension work. The extension, experts said, had great economic importance for Pakistan… . The railway link it was said, will come in handy in exchange of goods between Pakistan, Iran, other Muslim countries and Europe.
Besides, the Zahidan-Qum railway itself will pass through areas believed [to be] rich in coal, copper and iron ore which Pakistan at present imports… . Pakistan could also get its oil from Iranian oilfields on the Persian Gulf coast once the railway link was completed.
Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026