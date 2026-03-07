Netanyahu confirms Israeli airborne raid on Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that Israeli forces carried out an attack on the town of Nabi Chit in the Bekaa Valley overnight, which killed at least 41 people, Al Jazeera reports citing Lebanese health authorities.

In a statement on X, Netanyahu says Israeli soldiers conducted a special mission in the area aimed at locating the remains of Ron Arad, an Israeli airman captured in Lebanon about 40 years ago.

He adda that the attack “did not bring the findings we were looking for”.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health also said that at least 40 were wounded in Israeli air and ground raids on the town.

Hezbollah said its fighters observed four Israeli military helicopters entering the area from the direction of Syria and said advancing Israeli troops were engaged near the town’s cemetery.