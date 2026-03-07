Rs1m EV to hit market in June: EDB chief

KARACHI: Amid already high prices for two-wheelers, fossil fuel vehicles, and electric vehicles, the Chief Executive of the Engineering Development Board (EDB), Hammad Mansoor, has made a surprising claim that a fully electric “Made-in-Pakistan” car, priced at around Rs1 million, is expected to enter the market by June.

He also hinted at a significant reduction in vehicle taxes in the upcoming federal budget, making hybrid, electric, and fuel-powered vehicles more affordable.

Speaking to journalists at an Iftar dinner, the EDB chief executive stated that the longstanding dominance of a few large automobile companies was coming to an end.

He added that car prices could decrease by as much as Rs2.5m as new manufacturers enter the market and localisation increases.

Pakistan’s first lithium battery manufacturing plant would begin production by May, while another plant is expected to start operations in September, he said, adding that about 74 per cent of battery components will be produced locally, which will significantly reduce the cost of electric vehicles due to locally manufactured spare parts.

Mr Mansoor said that locally developed electric vehicles will have a range of around 180 kilometres on a single charge, while some advanced models may reach up to 1,200 kilometres.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026