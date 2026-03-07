E-Paper | March 07, 2026

Rs1m EV to hit market in June: EDB chief

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 08:15am
A file photo of an electric vehicle (EV) being charged. — AFP/File
A file photo of an electric vehicle (EV) being charged. — AFP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: Amid already high prices for two-wheelers, fossil fuel vehicles, and electric vehicles, the Chief Executive of the Engineering Development Board (EDB), Hammad Mansoor, has made a surprising claim that a fully electric “Made-in-Pakistan” car, priced at around Rs1 million, is expected to enter the market by June.

He also hinted at a significant reduction in vehicle taxes in the upcoming federal budget, making hybrid, electric, and fuel-powered vehicles more affordable.

Speaking to journalists at an Iftar dinner, the EDB chief executive stated that the longstanding dominance of a few large automobile companies was coming to an end.

He added that car prices could decrease by as much as Rs2.5m as new manufacturers enter the market and localisation increases.

Pakistan’s first lithium battery manufacturing plant would begin production by May, while another plant is expected to start operations in September, he said, adding that about 74 per cent of battery components will be produced locally, which will significantly reduce the cost of electric vehicles due to locally manufactured spare parts.

Mr Mansoor said that locally developed electric vehicles will have a range of around 180 kilometres on a single charge, while some advanced models may reach up to 1,200 kilometres.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Limiting the damage
Updated 07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

WITH looming energy shortages due to the US-Israel war on Iran, the government has revived a range of Covid-era...
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
On unstable ground
Updated 06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Dawn News English
Subscribe