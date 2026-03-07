Balochi Academy opposes languages, literary bill

QUETTA: The Balochi Academy has strongly opposed the Balochistan Regional Languages, Academies and Literary Societies Bill 2025 approved by the provincial cabinet.

In its 68th emergency general body meeting on Friday, the academy’s members described the bill as an attempt to place the province’s languages, literature and culture under bureaucratic control. They called on Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, provincial ministers and the chief secretary to withdraw the decision to bring autonomous literary and academic institutions under the School Education and Culture Department.

The members were of the opinion that such a move would undermine ongoing independent efforts to promote languages and literature and adversely affect the identity, literary growth and cultural development of various communities in Balochistan, including Balochi, Brahvi, Pashto and Hazaragi speakers.

The meeting emphasised that the government should refrain from presenting the bill in the assembly and instead prov­ide increased financial support for the promotion of Balochistan’s regional languages.

The members highlighted that the Balochi Academy, founded in 1958 by scholars and literary figures associated with Balochi language and literature, has been a representative academic and literary institution for Baloch communities worldwide. To date, they said, the acade­my has published more than 700 books on literature, research, history and culture.

They said the academy also organises national and international seminars, conferences and academic workshops each year, fostering dialogue among writers, intellectuals and researchers on issues affecting languages and literature.

The meeting reaffirmed that the Balochi Academy will maintain its autonomous status while continuing its literary work and will not accept any bureaucratic interference or government control in its operations.

The members noted that the academy already receives annual grants-in-aid from the Balochistan government, audited both by the Accountant General of Pakistan and independent chartered accountant firms. Additionally, scholars and enthusiasts of the Balochi language contribute donations to the academy.

The members demanded the withdrawal of the Balochistan Regional Languages, Academies and Literary Societies Bill 2025 and appealed to assembly members and ministers to encourage and support institutions working voluntarily and in good faith to promote languages and literature. They stressed that such support is essential to safeguard and preserve the languages, culture and identity of all communities in Balochistan.

