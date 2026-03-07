E-Paper | March 07, 2026

Ulema’s help sought over Youm-i-Ali, Quds Day security

A women’s rally passes through the Numaish intersection to protest the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. —Shakil Adil/ White Star
KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has sought the cooperation of prominent Shia scholars in ensuring “best possible” security arrangements for the upcoming three religions occasion in Ramazan.

According to a press statement, the scholars including Allama Syed Shahanshah Naqvi, Allama Nisar Ahmad Qalandri, Allama Syed Baqar Hussain Zaidi, Syed Shabar Raza held a meeting with Mr Shah at the CM House.

Ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Nasir Hussain Shah, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, Senator Waqar Mehdi, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah and Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho were also present.

The meeting reviewed arrangements for the upcoming Youm-i-Ali, Youm Al Quds and Jumatul Wida against the backdrop of the prevailing regional situation.

CM says consultations with religious scholars aimed at strengthening efforts to maintain peace

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding administrative and security arrangements and the participants exchanged views on guiding the public in light of the situation emerged following the attacks on Iran.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the country was currently facing a war-like situation and therefore the nation must demonstrate unity, brotherhood and patience.

He emphasised that if the public were provided proper guidance about the prevailing circumstances, unnecessary issues could be avoided.

Mr Shah said maintaining peace and law and order in the city was the government’s responsibility.

He added that consultations with religious scholars were aimed at ensuring harmony and strengthening efforts to maintain peace.

The meeting decided to further enhance security and administrative arrangements for the important religious days.

The participants agreed further to strengthen coordination between the Sindh government and religious scholars. The chief minister also appealed to the public to act responsibly and help maintain peace and order.

The meeting concluded with a consensus that the Sindh government and religious scholars would work together to promote peace, brotherhood and religious harmony across the province.

