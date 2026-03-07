E-Paper | March 07, 2026

No Aurat March on Women’s Day tomorrow due to Ramazan

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 05:12am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: Aurat March Karachi has announced that like last year, they will not be marching on March 8, the International Women’s Day, due to Ramazan. Instead, they will hold their annual event on Mother’s Day on May 10, says a statement shared with the media on Friday.

“People in Pakistan have come to associate March 8 with the annual feminist procession our year-round organising work culminates in. However, this year the date falls during Ramazan, which is a time when women across the country experience significantly increased domestic responsibilities that hinder their ability to step out of the home. That is, those of them who have some level of agency over their lives to begin with, which enables them to step out at all.

“Holding the march on March 8 under these circumstances would inevitably limit the participation of many women — particularly working-class women, domestic workers, caregivers, and others whose time and mobility are already restricted.

“Aurat March Karachi believes that feminist spaces must remain accessible to the very women whose labour sustains households and communities. The decision to hold the march later is rooted in our commitment to ensuring broader participation and inclusion.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Limiting the damage
07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

WITH looming energy shortages due to the US-Israel war on Iran, the government has revived a range of Covid-era...
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
On unstable ground
Updated 06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Dawn News English
Subscribe