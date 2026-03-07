Four publications launched at Sachal Sarmast urs

SUKKUR: More than four publications were launched at the literary conference held as part of the 205th Urs celebration of great Sufi Saint Sachal Sarmast in Ranipur, Khairpur district, on Friday.

The celebration was formally kicked off by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at Daraza Sharif, the shrine of the revered saint, a day earlier.

The conference was organised by the provincial Culture Department in Sachal Complex. Mystic music performances also featured during the conference under a segment titled: Raag Rahan.

The programme was presided over by renowned writer and scholar Dr Adal Soomro.

Administrator Auqaf Mukhtiar Abro, writer Mukhtiar Malik, Prof Dr Altaf Atheem, Director Sachal Chair Dr Mehr Khadim, Dr Ibrahim Kharal, Dr Ahsan Danish, Dr Allah Wasayo Soomro, Culture Department Deputy Director Saleem Solangi and many renowned scholars presented the research papers on the philosophy and teachings of Sachal Sarmast.

The publications launched at the programme included Fikr-i-Sachal, published by the Sindh Information Department; Sarmast 45 and Sachal Souvenir 35, published by the Sachal Memorial Committee; and Ana-ul-Haq Ji Ishq Mein, authored by Deedar Masoom.

In his presidential address, Dr Adal Soomro said that the universal message of Sachal Sarmast held significance and relevance in every era.

He said Sachal propagated love, unity and harmony among and encouraged people, divided by boundaries and differences, to come closer.

He impressed upon the young generation to visit Sufi centres and study Sachal’s works which would help them shape up their character.

Mukhtiar Malik presented his paper titled, ‘Promotion of freedom from slavery in the poetry of Sachal Sarmast’. He observed that the fundamental question in human history has always revolved around slavery and freedom.

“Although human beings are born free, social, political, economic and mental structures often subject them to various forms of bondage,” he remarked, and pointed out that in world literature and philosophy, the concept of slavery is not limited to physical chains or legal restrictions, but it is closely connected with debates on powers, ethics and freedom.

Prof Dr Altaf Atheem, in his paper on ‘Self-expression in the poetry of Sachal Sarmast’ said that gatherings at the shrine of the revered saint is not merely meant to pay homage to him, but to listen to, internalise and spread the timeless message of the great Sufi thinker, poet and intellectual.

He stressed that it is the prime responsibility of enlightened and educated individuals to disseminate the saint’s message.

Dr Allah Wasayo Soomro, presented his paper titled, ‘Philosophy of self-realisation in the poetry of Sachal Sarmast’. He noted that Sachal had lost his father, Mian Salahuddin, at an early age and was later raised and educated by his uncle, Mian Abdul Haq, who was also his spiritual mentor.

According to genealogical records compiled by Maulvi Mohammad Sadiq, the lineage of Sachal Sarmast traces back to the second Rashidun Caliph Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA) in the 36th generation which is why his relations identify themselves as ‘Farooqis’.

Mukhtiar Abro presented his paper titled, ‘Social polarisation and the poetry of Sachal Sarmast’. He said that one of the major

modern era challenges is social polarisation. This, he explained, refers to divisions that can

arise not only between individuals, but also among families, communities, tribes, nations and even

countries.

Deedar Masoom, in his paper, ‘Tradition of poetic tribute to Sachal Sarmast’, said that revered saint occupies a unique and distinguished place in the rich tradition of classical Sindhi poetry.

He noted that on the occasion of Sachal’s Urs every year, a literary conference is held to pay poetic tributes to the great saint.

He pointed out that renowned literary figures, including Shaikh Ayaz, Tanveer Abbasi, Imdad Hussaini, Shamsher Hy­­deri and Taj Baloch, have remarkably contributed to maintaining this tradition.

Dr Ahsan Danish, Dr Mehr Khadim, Habdar Jagirani, Hizbullah Soo­m­ro, Darya Khan Shanbani, Abid Soomro, Faqeer Philyo and Ghaus Bakhsh Abbasi also presented their research papers at the conference.

Musical performances to highlight Sachal Sarmast’s philosophy and mystic teachings were held intermittently during the proceedings of the conference. The participating artists and devotees included Ustad Abdul Ghafoor Soomro, Syed Irshad Ali Shah, Sharif Abbasi, Rajab Salamat Faqir, Imran Ali, Barkat Ali Brothers, Sajjan Mehri, Rukhsana Marvi, Abdul Majeed Sial, Khalid Bhatti, Ghulam Shabbir Samoon, Zubair Larak and more than 50 others.

The proceedings were conducted by stage secretaries Rizwan Gul and Roshan Sheikh.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026