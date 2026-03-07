E-Paper | March 07, 2026

‘Outlaws’ kill constable

Our Correspondent Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 05:12am
GUJRAT: A constable of Gujranwala police was gunned down and another sustained bullet injuries by the firing of outlaws during a raid in Habibpura locality of Sadar Kamoke police precincts on Friday.

Police said that a team of Kamoke city police raided a place to arrest notorious outlaws wanted in robbery and attempt to murder cases.

However the suspects Umar Farooq, Muhammad Hammad, Ehtesham Tariq and their four unidentified armed accomplices opened firing at the police.

Constables Muhammad Ikram and Ikramul Haq sustained injuries. Muhammad Ikram later breathed his last while being shifted to the hospital.

Teams have been constituted under Gujranwala SSP operations to arrest the suspects.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026

