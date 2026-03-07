‘Outlaws’ kill constable

GUJRAT: A constable of Gujranwala police was gunned down and another sustained bullet injuries by the firing of outlaws during a raid in Habibpura locality of Sadar Kamoke police precincts on Friday.

Police said that a team of Kamoke city police raided a place to arrest notorious outlaws wanted in robbery and attempt to murder cases.

However the suspects Umar Farooq, Muhammad Hammad, Ehtesham Tariq and their four unidentified armed accomplices opened firing at the police.

Constables Muhammad Ikram and Ikramul Haq sustained injuries. Muhammad Ikram later breathed his last while being shifted to the hospital.

Teams have been constituted under Gujranwala SSP operations to arrest the suspects.

