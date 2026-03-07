Thieves arrested

LAHORE: The Misri Shah Police claim to have arrested a two-member gang involved in mobile and motorcycle theft with the help of mobile tracking technology.

According to City SP Bilal Ahmed, the police arrested the accused by tracking a stolen mobile phone. He claimed that two motorcycles, nine mobile phones, illegal weapons and Rs40,000 in cash were recovered from the accused.The arrested accused were involved in crimes in different areas of Lahore, they claimed.The arrested suspects were identified as Saeed and Imad.

The police have registered cases and started investigation.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026