Economic, political impact of US-Israel-Iran war discussed

LAHORE:The ongoing United States, Israel, and Iran conflict can significantly impact global economies with a prolonged war triggering a global energy crisis and even pushing the United States toward a financial crisis, while Iran’s weakening would deal the greatest blow to the Palestinians.

These views were expressed by journalist and Secretary General of the South Asia Free Media Association (Safma), Imtiaz Alam, in his keynote address on “The USA–Israel–Iran War and World Peace,” at an event organised by the Russian Centre for Science, Education and Culture. The ceremony was chaired by the former Vice-Chancellor of the Government College University, Prof Dr Hasan Amir Shah, while other speakers included Dr Shahid Hasan, Kashif Younis Mehr, and Dr Iftikhar Bukhari. Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami moderated the session. Mr Alam described the US-Israel attack on Iran as a “war of choice,” while for Iran it is a “war of survival.” He said Iran targeted US bases in Gulf countries because attacks on its territory were launched from there. The war, he added, could last for months, worsening the global energy crisis and economic instability.

He noted that China and Russia were unlikely to join the conflict directly, as China was focused on long-term global ambitions and Russia remained engaged in the Ukraine war. Pakistan, meanwhile, faced pressure to either support or oppose Iran, which could lead to energy shortages and further economic difficulties, he added.

Dr Shah stated that it would not be easy for the Americans to prolong the war. Iran was not like Venezuela, which could be subdued easily, he noted.

Mr Mehr said the key question was how countries could safeguard themselves in a situation of war.

Dr Bukhari remarked that the war would have long-lasting and dangerous consequences for the United States, Israel, and Iran. He added that the majority of the American public opposes this war. On the other hand, leaders of many Islamic countries were maintaining silence out of political expediency because their

power largely depended on colonial powers.

Dr Nizami said that from a humanitarian perspective, it was a great tragedy that the world was suffering from the devastation of wars, yet there was no effective force to stop them. Even an institution like the United Nations had been rendered ineffective by the United States, he said.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026