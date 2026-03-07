E-Paper | March 07, 2026

Medicines seized

Our Correspondent Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 05:12am
TOBA TEK SINGH: FIA Faisalabad Composite Circle conducted a raid on a local pharmacy company in the D-Type Colony on Samundari Road in Faisalabad for alleged sale of counterfeit and substandard medicines.

A press release claimed on Friday that the operation was carried out by a team led by SHO Ajmal Hussain along with Provincial Drug Inspectors Muhammad Saqib and Athar Farooq. It claimed that during the raid, 13 different types of antibiotics and steroids were recovered.

It said that the medicines were seized and according to the initial investigation, several

violations were found in the sale and storage of the medicines, including lack of purchase and sale records, absence of invoice or warranty, sale of medicines without authorised permit and absence of a qualified person.

It said that legal action had been initiated against the accused and further investigation was underway.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026

