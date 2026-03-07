Security put on high alert across Pindi amid terror threat

RAWALPINDI: Counter-terrorism agencies and intelligence agencies have been put on high alert across Rawalpindi district in response to the border security situation and intelligence reports, as police have issued a threat advisory urging all concerned to ensure foolproof security.

In this regard, City Police Officer Khalid Hamdani has issued instructions to strictly implement security arrangements as per the threat advisory for the 19th to 21st of Ramazan. SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mehboob issued a directive on behalf of CPO Rawalpindi Khalid Hamdani to all divisional SPs, SP Security, circle officers and all Station House Officers (SHOs).

Security at all important facilities, joint pickets, one-wheeling pickets, mosques, Imambargahs and other minority places of worship should be made more foolproof during Ramadan, the directive said.

All divisional SPs must check the force deployed at joint pickets (JPs) and other pickets every two hours and brief them about the security situation.

The security of important government buildings and installations, Noor Khan Air Base, Chaklala, police lines, schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions should be further tightened and the force kept on high alert.

Police should also be deployed to monitor bus stands and busy transport hubs. The security of all police offices, police stations and checkpoints should also be made foolproof and kept on high alert. The SP and DSP headquarters will keep all police line duties on high alert, and an officer will be posted round the clock to check and report on duty every hour.

Security at minority places of worship should remain on high alert during Ramazan. Police personnel should be properly deployed at Ramazan Sahulat bazaars, Ramazan dastarkhwans, shopping malls and other crowded places.

After Sehri and Iftar, the force should be sent to checkpoints established to control one-wheeling after a complete briefing about their duties so that no untoward incident occurs. SP Security has been directed to personally check all security duties at the District Court, New Judicial Complex, Anti-Terrorism Court and High Court.

Police have also increased patrols around sensitive installations and government buildings.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police Punjab has issued a directive to all divisional police officers, Special Branch, CTD, DIG Traffic and PHP to enhance security for churches during Sunday services across the province.

As part of the security plan, police have been directed to maintain a multi-layered (three to four-tier) security deployment around all churches and major congregational venues.

Screening and frisking shall be conducted by authorised police personnel, while community volunteers may assist under supervision. Multiple security pickets should be established and picketing regulated at a safe distance. Preventive searches, combing and intelligence-based operations (IBOs) should be conducted in vulnerable areas, and the deployment of adequate lady police officials ensured.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026