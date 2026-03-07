CDA opens bids for road construction before acquiring land

ISLAMABAD: In a classic case of putting the cart before the horse, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has opened financial bids for awarding the contract for construction of a road without getting possession of land as payment to the landlords has not yet been made.

The civic agency is all set to start work on the 2.7km portion of Margalla Avenue to ultimately link it with Peshawar Motorway (MI). Last week, the CDA opened financial bids originally worth RsRs3.58 billion and the lowest bid turned out to be 10pc below the estimated cost. Subsequently, the CDA management in a press release said tendering process was being finalised and work order will be issued shortly, adding: “Groundbreaking of this project will be held soon.”

Sources said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was likely to perform the groundbreaking of the project.

However, Dawn collected information about the land acquisition and found that so far land acquisition process had not been completed.

Revenue dept acquires land

The ICT revenue department has acquired around 135 kanals for the road project. The sources said the district price assessment committee had already notified rates for paying to local people whose land has been acquired. However, payment has not been made yet to them.

The sources said the ICT revenue department acquired land for CDA after imposing section 4 about 10 months ago.

They said that as per rules, within one year after imposing section 4, the government was bound to acquire the land by clearing payments otherwise the validity of section 4 loses its legitimacy.

“10 months have already lost. Now only two months are left while bids have also been opened. This is a matter of concerns,” said an official of the revenue department.

ICT and CDA officials told Dawn that to avoid Jinnah Medical Complex (JMC) type of controversy; CDA and ICT administration should clear all land related issues for the road project before inviting the PM for the groundbreaking.

It is relevant to note that the PM had laid foundation stone of JMC in July 2024 in sector H-16. However, after over one and half years, it transpired that the land for JMC earmarked by CDA was under dispute as issues of the landlords were not cleared.

As a result, recently the project was shifted to H-11.

“If the road project is inaugurated before clearance of compensation cases, this will be another setback. CDA and ICT should complete land acquisition for the project,” said an official.

When contacted, an official of the revenue department of ICT confirmed to Dawn that land acquisition was still pending.

“Land has been acquired and rates have been notified, but payment is pending. CDA has to deposit the cost of land in the account of land acquisition collector. Till the CDA deposits/pays the amount, acquisition process cannot be completed,” he said.

He said the major award was to be announced by the ICT for the project while a small award related to around 20 houses in the Qasr village, comprising around 20 houses, was to be announced by CDA.

When contacted, CDA spokesperson Shahid Kiani said the civic agency had completed the acquisition process for land falling in its jurisdiction in Qasr village. “The awards for this portion of land [Qasr village] have been officially issued while the remaining portion of the required land [135 kanal], the acquisition process is being carried out by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) in accordance with the established rules and regulations for land acquisition,” he said.

“Case for provision of funds [by CDA for ICT] is in process and we are expediting the process for release of funds which would be released as soon as possible,” he said.

“All legal and administrative processes regarding the land are being actively pursued so that the project may be completed in timely manner, he said.

The construction of the 2.7km portion of Margalla Avenue also involves an interchange on G.T. Road. This road will start from GT Road and culminate near the Sangjani grid station within Islamabad’s limits, where it will connect with another 2.5km road being constructed by NHA to be ultimately linked with M-1.

The CDA project, once started, is expected to be completed within eight months.

The project has remained under discussion for the past five years. The PTI government had also announced the start of the project but delayed it. Later, the CDA on several occasions announced that it would begin the project soon. The CDA will build a three-lane dual carriageway with two-lane service roads, including a cloverleaf interchange. According to a CDA working paper, the maximum benefit of Margalla Avenue cannot be achieved until it is linked to the M-1. The project comprises a six-lane road facility and aims to provide an alternative route for commuters travelling to Islamabad from GT Road (N-5) and vice versa.

