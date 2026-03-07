Strategy launched to address online gender-based violence

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme on Friday launched Pakistan’s first national strategy on technology-facilitated gender-based violence, marking an important step toward addressing online harassment and abuse targeting women and girls.

Unveiled at a ceremony, the strategy aims to establish a coordinated and survivor-centred national framework to tackle the growing challenges posed by digital platforms. The initiative sought to strengthen prevention, improve institutional coordination and ensure accountability while safeguarding the rights of women participating in digital spaces.

Speaking at the launch, Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik described the strategy as a milestone in Pakistan’s efforts to protect women from emerging forms of abuse linked to technology, said a statement issued by the ministry. He noted that while Pakistan had made progress in strengthening legal protections against gender-based violence, harassment and workplace discrimination, the rapid expansion of digital platforms had created new risks.

He said cyberstalking, doxxing, coordinated trolling and the misuse of artificial intelligence to generate abusive content were increasingly affecting women from diverse professional and social backgrounds. The new strategy, he added, would improve institutional collaboration, enhance protection for survivors, promote responsible use of digital platforms and expand awareness and prevention measures.

Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Abdul Khalique Sheikh outlined the government’s roadmap for implementing the strategy, stressing the need for stronger coordination among institutions and greater accountability to ensure its practical impact.

Pakistan has witnessed a steady rise in internet access among women in recent years. According to official data shared during the event, eight million new female users came online in 2024 alone, reflecting progress in digital inclusion. However, concerns remain over protection mechanisms. In the same year, authorities received around 135,000 cybercrime complaints, yet only 826 cases moved forward for prosecution, highlighting a significant gap in enforcement.

Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Saba Sadiq said addressing online violence required both institutional action and greater public awareness. She noted that technology-facilitated abuse was an evolving challenge that demanded collective responsibility from policymakers, digital platforms, and society at large. The strategy, she said, would help create safer digital environments and enable women and girls to engage online with confidence.

Dr Nafisa Shah, Chairperson of the National Assembly’s Gender Mainstreaming Committee, emphasised the importance of strengthening accountability and the justice system to effectively combat technology-driven abuse. She said the strategy offered a clear framework for institutions to respond more effectively to complaints, protect survivors and uphold women’s rights in digital spaces.

The event included an overview of the national framework, discussions on implementation priorities and a panel session focusing on institutional coordination and survivor-centered service delivery.

UNDP Resident Representative Dr Samuel Rizk described the strategy as a forward-looking step in Pakistan’s digital governance. He said the country’s digital progress should be measured by connectivity and by the protections available to users, particularly women and girls.

Meanwhile, Sam Waldock, development director at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, highlighted the importance of international cooperation and partnerships in addressing online harms. He said collaboration between governments, civil society and technology stakeholders was essential to ensure safer and more inclusive digital spaces.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026