Suspect held after shootout with police

TAXILA: A suspect allegedly wanted in a number of snatching and robbery cases was arrested in an injured condition after a brief shootout with the police in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Friday, a spokesman for local police said.

The police spokesperson claimed that the suspect was injured by his accomplices during an exchange of fire. Soon after the incident, senior police officers also rushed to the spot. The injured suspect was shifted to a local hospital for medical treatment, and circumstantial evidence was collected from the crime scene.

A case was registered on behalf of the state. The police spokesman said that local police intercepted two suspects in Sadat Colony near Wah General Hospital who opened indiscriminate firing at a police party, which was retaliated against.

The police spokesman said that when the firing halted, the police party found a suspect in an injured condition who received bullet injuries due to the firing of their own companions.

Later, he was identified as Imran, a hardened criminal involved in many snatching robbery and dacoity cases. The spokesman said that the suspect who had snatched a motorcycle from the local area a few days ago was also recovered from the suspect.

