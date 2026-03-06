E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Roads closed in major cities across Pakistan ahead of nationwide protests over US-Israel attacks on Iran

Imtiaz Ali | Kalbe Ali Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 03:31pm
KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Roads were closed in multiple cities across the country, including Karachi and Islamabad, ahead of nationwide protest calls by religious groups on Friday in the wake of US-Israel attacks on Iran last week and the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomenei.

Earlier this week, the Jamaat-i-Islami Pakistan emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced nationwide protests for today against US-Israel attacks. Religious party Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) also put out a call for protests across Sindh today, including in Karachi.

The Karachi Traffic Police announced the closure of several key roads across the metropolis ahead of the demonstrations.

In a traffic advisory issued today, authorities said MT Khan Road, Mai Kolachi Road, and the route from PIDC towards Sultanabad have been closed for vehicular movement on both sides.

Traffic police said vehicles coming from PIDC were being diverted towards Khajur Chowk, while commuters on Mai Kolachi were being turned back to avoid congestion.

Meanwhile, traffic from Jinnah Bridge was being redirected towards I.I. Chundrigar Road.

According to a separate advisory issued at 2:54pm, Abul Hasan Ispahani Road was closed for traffic as well due to a rally.

It said that vehicular traffic from Maskan Chowrangi was being diverted from Paradise Bakery to Faria Chowk and from Abul Hasan Ispahani Road towards the Service Road.

Officials said traffic police personnel were present on the ground and actively managing the flow of vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Kharadar Police Station to Tower, and Main MA Jinnah Road has been closed for traffic as well, a traffic advisory said, adding that traffic from the area was being diverted towards Yaqoobiya Mosque

Multiple routes leading to Islamabad’s Red Zone closed

Separately, Islamabad police said that Margalla Road and the route via Islamabad Marriott Hotel will remain open for entry into the Red Zone.

In a post on X, police said that “except for these routes, all other entry points to the Red Zone will be closed,” adding that Fazal-e-Haq Road towards China Chowk will also remain closed for traffic. Citizens have been advised to use Jinnah Avenue as an alternative.

Traffic from Polyclinic towards Lal Quarter Chowk will be diverted via Luqman Hakim Road, while Saddar Road has been suggested as another option.

Commuters travelling from G-6 to F-6 can use the China Chowk underpass or the Seventh Avenue to Jinnah Avenue route. Traffic from Abpara Chowk towards Serena Hotel will also be diverted.

Those coming from Club Road or Bara Kahu are advised to follow the route via Kashmir Chowk, Srinagar Highway, Seventh Avenue, and Margalla Road.

The advisory comes ahead of a protest from G-6 to D-Chowk, with all roads leading to D-Chowk also set to remain closed.

For further information, citizens can contact the police helpline on 15 or the Traffic Helpline on 1915. Commuters can also stay updated by tuning in to ITF FM 92.4 for live traffic updates.

The demonstrations come days after 11 people were killed and dozens of others were injured when protesters stormed the US Consulate in Karachi on March 1 to protest the US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

The same day, protesters had also assembled outside the US Consulate in Lahore and attempted to force their way into the building, but police managed to push back the activists.

Ayesha Sadozai
Mar 06, 2026 02:29pm
What solidarity ? All these mullah parties are big crooks and hypocrites. They pay lip service to the concept of the Islamic "Ummah" but many of them are themselves getting funds from religious organizations affiliated to the Saudi , Qatari and other Gulf states - the very regimes that are allied to the USA and Israel, against Iran.
