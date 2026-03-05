E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Soyem of protesters killed near US consulate

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 07:32am
KARACHI: The soyem of 11 young men killed near the US consulate during a protest against the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday was held at Imambargah Wahdat-i-Muslimeen in Gulistan-i-Jauhar on Wednesday.

A large number of religious scholars, community elders and families of the deceased attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Allama Ameen Shaheedi paid tribute to Ayatollah Khamenei, describing him as a great leader of the Muslim world. He said his death carried a message of unity and solidarity for the Islamic world.

He stated that the slain leader set an example of steadfastness, insight, and speaking truth in the face of what he termed oppressive forces.

He emphasised that, given the challenges facing the Ummah, unity and awareness are the need of the hour.

Allama Mukhtar Imami described the sacrifices of those killed as a bright chapter in history, adding that their blood would continue to inspire resistance against oppression.

He said that firing on peaceful protesters across the country constituted a serious violation of human rights, international laws and diplomatic norms.

Referring to the Karachi incident, he alleged that “personnel associated with the US consulate were involved in the shooting” and demanded that cases be registered against the diplomatic and security personnel allegedly involved in the incident and called for an independent inquiry under judicial supervision to bring the facts before the public.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026

