Equities mostly drop as Mideast crisis rages, though oil dips

Most stocks in Asia fell Friday as the war in the Middle East showed no sign of ending, though there was some reprieve from the surge in oil prices after the United States looked to ease supply concerns, reports Reuters.

After a torrid week on trading floors, investors were limping into the weekend wondering when the US-Israel war on Iran, and Tehran’s attacks across the Gulf region, will come to an end.

Equities across the world have been battered by the crisis, which has sent crude prices soaring by about a fifth since Friday last week — the day before the attacks started — and fanned fears of a fresh spike in inflation that could hit the global economy.

While there was a midweek bounce, analysts warned that the longer the conflict goes on, the worse it will be for markets to absorb.