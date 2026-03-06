Anglican bishops oppose first woman leader

ABUJA: Conservative Anglican bishops who oppose the Church of England for the first time appointing a woman as its head said on Thursday they had created a new body to lead them.

The Global Anglican Future Conference, or Gafcon, named Laurent Mbanda, the archbishop of Rwanda, as the chairman of the new council in Nigeria’s capital Abuja.

Sarah Mullally, a former nurse, is set to become the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual leader of the Anglican Church, on March 25.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026