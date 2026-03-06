$20m plant expansion

KARACHI: MG Motor Pakistan, supported by global automotive giant SAIC Motor, has announced a $20 million investment to expand its vehicle manufacturing plant.

The expansion is planned to bring advanced automotive technologies to Pakistan and will aid the company’s efforts to broaden its product range through the launch of new vehicle models, says a press release.

This initiative will create new employment opportunities while strengthening the local automotive supply chain and supporting the ongoing development of Pakistan’s manufacturing ecosystem.

March 6th, 2026