Cook-it-yourself: Bread Pockets

Muhammad Umar Shaheen Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 05:13am
Fried items are a staple of the iftar table, but they are not very healthy to eat every day. So, today I am sharing a very easy recipe for bread pockets. You can easily make these in an air fryer, but if you don’t have one, you can try baking them in the oven instead.

Since almost all the ingredients we are using are already cooked, except for the egg coating, we only need to toast the outside until it is crispy and golden. You can change the filling to anything you like.

You could even experiment with a different filling each time to create totally different flavours. The same goes for the shape; use your creativity to turn them into balls or whatever else you fancy.

So, let’s check out how to make these very easy yet yummy bread pockets!

Ingredients

• 1 handful of chicken tikka chunks
• 1/2 cup chopped & sautéed vegetables (carrots, capsicum, green onion, etc.)
• Sauces of choice
• 2-4 slices of bread
• 1-2 slices of cheese (optional)
• 1 egg
• 1/2 cup breadcrumbs
• A little oil (for brushing)

Method

In a bowl, combine tikka chunks, veggies and sauce.

Cut the crust off of the slices of bread. Roll the bread slices out flat with a rolling pin.

Add a teaspoon of fillings in the centre. Put a quarter slice of cheese on top. Cover with another flattened slice of bread.

Seal the edges with a fork. Dip it in egg wash. Cover in breadcrumbs. Brush with oil.

Air fry at 180°C for 10-12 minutes or until golden.

Serve with chutney and enjoy.

Published in Dawn, Young World, March 7th, 2026

