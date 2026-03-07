BTS comeback concert for 15,000 fans

Sources: www.metro.co.uk;mirror.co.uk; upi.com

BTS is expected to host around 15,000 ticketed fans at its comeback concert, “BTS The Comeback Live: Arirang”, in central Seoul on March 21.

The free concert will be held at Gwanghwamun Square, a day after the release of BTS’ fifth studio album, Arirang — their first album since Proof (2022) and their first after all members completed military service.

The performance will begin with the group walking from Gyeongbok Palace through Gwanghwamun Gate before arriving at the main stage.

About 2,000 standing tickets were made available for early applicants, while additional reserved seats will be sold later. The concert will also be streamed live globally on Netflix in more than 190 countries.

Authorities expect the crowd around the venue to exceed 200,000 people.

Hello Kitty’s new comic series, Hello World!

Hello Kitty: Hello World!, the first American comic series featuring Hello Kitty, will launch on July 22 through IDW Publishing.

Written by Mariko Tamaki and illustrated by Cody Lemieux, the story follows Hello Kitty and her friends as they travel across the world, solving riddles in each issue while meeting new characters. The series aims to combine cute, heart-warming storytelling with light adventure themes.

The comic will feature covers by Min Ho Kim and Justine King. The publisher is also planning future comics and potential crossover projects starting around 2027.

Spider-Noir posters and first images released

Spider-Noir has released its first posters and images ahead of its teaser trailer launch.

The upcoming live-action series from Prime Video stars Nicolas Cage as private investigator Ben Reilly, a 1930s version of Spider-Man living in New York. The story follows Reilly, a former masked hero known as The Spider, who returns to crime-solving after taking on a new case.

The series also features Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li and Karen Rodriguez, and is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios.

Published in Dawn, Young World, March 7th, 2026