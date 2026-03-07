The weekly weird

Bamboo grows through a lamp post

www.huffingtonpost.com, www.upi.com, www.apnews.com

A bamboo stalk in Xinchang County, Zhejiang Province, has gone viral after growing through a six-metre metal lamp post and sprouting lush leaves on the other side.

Dubbed the “Indomitable Bamboo”, the plant began just centimetres from the post and pushed its way through a small opening at the base.

Experts say bamboo can grow in darkness thanks to its strong root system and underground stems.

The unusual sight was filmed by a local man, Mr Jia, who shared it online, where it quickly gained millions of views. The bamboo has since become a symbol of perseverance, drawing visitors eager to see it and teach children about resilience.

Cliff-hanging café is the world’s most extreme

Gushi Cliff Coffee is a cliffside café built about 60 metres above sea level in southeastern Fujian Province, China. Visitors reach the platforms by walking along a via ferrata trail and rappelling down under the supervision of instructors.

The café, which has been open since 2004, recently went viral on social media. A cup of coffee costs about 398 yuan ($58), which includes insurance, equipment rental and guidance from instructors. There is no time limit once visitors reach the cliff platforms. The venue has become especially popular with thrill-seeking tourists.

Fan sets record for Stranger Things collection

An Arizona superfan has earned a Guinness World Record for the largest collection of Stranger Things memorabilia, with 2,301 items.

Chandler resident Joey Avalos received the title in January. He began collecting when the Netflix series first premiered, starting with Funko Pop! figures, as merchandise was limited at the time.

Avalos says the collection is still growing and continues to take up more space in his home.

Cockatiel named world’s oldest at 33

An Illinois family’s pet cockatiel, Sonny, has been recognised by Guinness World Records as the oldest living cockatiel. He secured the title in October 2025 at 32 years and 292 days old and turned 33 on January 10.

Sonny has been with his owner, Janet Reicher of Northbrook, since he was just a few weeks old in 1993. He is known for whistling tunes from Bridge on the River Kwai and The Andy Griffith Show.

Reicher credits his long life to a healthy diet and regular social time. Paper-trained, Sonny spends most of his day outside his cage and often sits with Janet in the evenings while she watches television.

Published in Dawn, Young World, March 7th, 2026