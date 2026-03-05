Two young men killed over old enmity

SUKKUR: Two young men were killed when unidentified armed men riding on a motorcycle opened indiscriminate fire on them at the Chandni Chowk within the limits of the Baho Khoso police station in Tangwani town in Kandhkot.

The armed men, believed to be the members of Marhato tribe, escaped after attacking the two young men, residents of the village of Haibat Shaheed.

Upon receiving information about the double murder, police rushed to the spot, shifted the bodies to the Civil Hospital where the victims were identified as Achar Bakhrani and Mashooq Dahani.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026