E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Two young men killed over old enmity

Our Correspondent Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 07:30am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

SUKKUR: Two young men were killed when unidentified armed men riding on a motorcycle opened indiscriminate fire on them at the Chandni Chowk within the limits of the Baho Khoso police station in Tangwani town in Kandhkot.

The armed men, believed to be the members of Marhato tribe, escaped after attacking the two young men, residents of the village of Haibat Shaheed.

Upon receiving information about the double murder, police rushed to the spot, shifted the bodies to the Civil Hospital where the victims were identified as Achar Bakhrani and Mashooq Dahani.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

AS the confrontation between the US-Israel combine and Iran escalates across the Middle East, increasing regional...
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe