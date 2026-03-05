$100m green bond

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank has issued a green bond to raise awareness of glacier melt, engaging with investors on ADB’s projects and programmes that will help communities in Asia become more resilient against the impacts of melting glaciers.

The $100 million, five-year bond was arranged by BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley, with proceeds to be used in accordance with ADB’s Green and Blue Bond Framework. The notes will be listed on the Luxembourg Green Exchange (LGX), ADB states in a press release on Wednesday.

Glacier- and snow-fed river basins provide water security for around 2bn people in Asia.

Rising temperatures are speeding up glacier retreat and changing snowfall patterns, increasing both short-term flood risks and long-term water scarcity, especially in South Asia and Central and West Asia.

As these hydrological changes become more significant, investments in climate adaptation and resilient water systems are becoming more urgent.

Projects eligible for financing under ADB’s Green and Blue Bond programme include, but are not limited to, those supporting climate-resilient infrastructure and livelihoods, integrated water resource management, early warning systems, and disaster risk reduction.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026