Three held for visa fraud

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 06:46am
LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested three suspects allegedly involved in migrant smuggling and visa fraud.

The FIA Lahore anti-human smuggling circle arrested Muhammad Rehman Ashfaq, Ali Raza and Muhammad Abbas Butt during raids in Lahore and Sheikhupura on Wednesday.

The FIA said the suspects allegedly deceived citizens by offering fake overseas work visas and extorted more than Rs3 million from them.

Cases have been registered against them.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026

