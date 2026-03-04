IAEA’s board of governors unanimously approves safeguards for Chashma nuclear power plant unit, FO says

ISLAMABAD: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) board of governors on Wednesday unanimously approved the agreement between the agency and Pakistan for the application of safeguards at Unit 5 of the Chashma nuclear power plant, according to the Foreign Office.

The statement from the FO was shared on the social media platform X by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

“This important development reflects the international community’s continued confidence in Pakistan’s commitment to the peaceful use of nuclear energy and its adherence to global non-proliferation and safeguards obligations,” the FO said.

It added that the plant had a gross capacity of 1,200 MW and the pressurised water reactor was expected to become operational by 2030.

“Upon completion, the unit will provide a substantial source of low-carbon electricity to Pakistan’s national grid, contributing to energy security, climate goals and sustainable economic growth,” the FO said.

It further said that Pakistan currently operates six nuclear power plants with a combined installed capacity of 3,530 MW, achieving an average capacity factor exceeding 90 per cent.

“Over the past year, nuclear power accounted for 18.3pc of the national electricity mix and 34pc of total low-carbon electricity generation,” it said.

“With more than 100 reactor-years of operational experience, Pakistan maintains a strong record of safe, secure and fully safeguarded nuclear power operations in line with international standards,” the statement concluded.

In his X post, Dar said the development “marks a key milestone for Pakistan’s energy future — underscoring global trust in our nuclear safety, security, nonproliferation, and peaceful nuclear programme”.

According to the IAEA’s website, safeguards are embedded in legally binding agreements. In line with the IAEA’s statute, states accept these safeguards through the conclusion of such agreements with the agency. Safeguards are implemented in three states that are not party to the Non-Proliferation Treaty – India, Pakistan and Israel – based on item-specific agreements they have concluded with the agency.

The development comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi during an official visit to Vienna last month.

According to a handout issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday, during the meeting PM Shehbaz had reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the agency’s role in the promotion of responsible use of nuclear technology.

Later, an agreement was signed on the designation of the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Oncology (INMOL) in Lahore as an IAEA collaborating centre.

Meanwhile, Grossi on X said he was honoured to welcome PM Shehbaz. “His visit underscored Pakistan’s commitment to the safe and responsible use of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes,” he said.

At the Chashma Nuclear Power Plant, four CNP-300 reactors are currently in operation. Construction on the new Chashma Unit-5 began recently, and Grossi had visited the site last year in February.