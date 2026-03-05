E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Man sentenced to life term for murder

Our Correspondent Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 06:46am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

OKARA: Dipalpur Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Mustahsan Ahmad Minhas sentenced to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life along with a fine and compensation of Rs1 million to convict Samiullah for the murder of one Omar Farid.

The suspect had shot dead the victim during the third week of July in 2024 over some dispute at village Chishti Nau Abad in the Chorista Mian Khan police station area.

The presiding officer on conclusion of the trial proceedings awarded RI for life along with Rs500,000 fine and an equal amount as compensation to be paid to the legal heirs of the deceased. The court ruled that in case of default, the convict would further serve a six month simple imprisonment.

ARRESTED: A cleric was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly torturing an 11-year-old student of his seminary.

According to the FIR, Hasan Hafeez (11) was studying the Quran at Qari Naeem’s Al-Mustafa Centre in Shahmand Colony. It said that when the victim returned home late, his parents inquired and he showed them the torture marks on his back. The victim claimed that Qari Naeem tortured him severely over not remembering a lesson.

It went on to say that the victim’s father along with some locals went to the centre and asked the Qari regarding the severe beating, which the suspect admitted and misbehaved with the complainant.

The father, after getting a medico-legal certificate from the DHQ Hospital, got a case registered at the City A Division police station.

The City A Division police claimed to have arrested the suspect and investigation was ongoing.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe