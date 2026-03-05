Man sentenced to life term for murder

OKARA: Dipalpur Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Mustahsan Ahmad Minhas sentenced to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life along with a fine and compensation of Rs1 million to convict Samiullah for the murder of one Omar Farid.

The suspect had shot dead the victim during the third week of July in 2024 over some dispute at village Chishti Nau Abad in the Chorista Mian Khan police station area.

The presiding officer on conclusion of the trial proceedings awarded RI for life along with Rs500,000 fine and an equal amount as compensation to be paid to the legal heirs of the deceased. The court ruled that in case of default, the convict would further serve a six month simple imprisonment.

ARRESTED: A cleric was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly torturing an 11-year-old student of his seminary.

According to the FIR, Hasan Hafeez (11) was studying the Quran at Qari Naeem’s Al-Mustafa Centre in Shahmand Colony. It said that when the victim returned home late, his parents inquired and he showed them the torture marks on his back. The victim claimed that Qari Naeem tortured him severely over not remembering a lesson.

It went on to say that the victim’s father along with some locals went to the centre and asked the Qari regarding the severe beating, which the suspect admitted and misbehaved with the complainant.

The father, after getting a medico-legal certificate from the DHQ Hospital, got a case registered at the City A Division police station.

The City A Division police claimed to have arrested the suspect and investigation was ongoing.

