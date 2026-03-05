Women police deployed in Mardan markets

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has deployed ladies police force in the main markets and bazaars during the holy month of Ramazan to facilitate women customers and ensure their safety.

The purpose of the deployment is to provide easy access to women, ensure a prompt police response and effectively prevent harassment during peak hours, particularly before Iftar.

In this regard, on the directives of Maria Mustafa, a special deployment of the ladies police has been made in markets and shopping centres across Mardan during Ramazan to safeguard women and facilitate them during shopping.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the SP City Circle, where key measures were discussed to ensure women safety, smooth access to shops and prevention of harassment.

It was directed that the presence of the ladies police be ensured in all bazaars, shopping malls and commercial areas falling within the City Circle so that women were provided safe and secure environment.

Speaking on the occasion, SP City Circle Maria Mustafa said that respect, protection and facilitation of women would remain the top priority of the police during Ramazan, adding that the ladies police would perform its duties in an effective manner.

She said these measures would help build public confidence and provide women with a safe and peaceful environment.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026