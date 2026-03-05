E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Women police deployed in Mardan markets

APP Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 06:46am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has deployed ladies police force in the main markets and bazaars during the holy month of Ramazan to facilitate women customers and ensure their safety.

The purpose of the deployment is to provide easy access to women, ensure a prompt police response and effectively prevent harassment during peak hours, particularly before Iftar.

In this regard, on the directives of Maria Mustafa, a special deployment of the ladies police has been made in markets and shopping centres across Mardan during Ramazan to safeguard women and facilitate them during shopping.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the SP City Circle, where key measures were discussed to ensure women safety, smooth access to shops and prevention of harassment.

It was directed that the presence of the ladies police be ensured in all bazaars, shopping malls and commercial areas falling within the City Circle so that women were provided safe and secure environment.

Speaking on the occasion, SP City Circle Maria Mustafa said that respect, protection and facilitation of women would remain the top priority of the police during Ramazan, adding that the ladies police would perform its duties in an effective manner.

She said these measures would help build public confidence and provide women with a safe and peaceful environment.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe