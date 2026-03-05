Two injured in Jamrud firing

KHYBER: Two persons were injured while two vehicles caught fire when rival groups exchanged fire in Jamrud on Wednesday.

Local sources said that rival groups from Fatmakhel sub-tribe of Kukikhel had an old dispute over a piece of land. They said that Mohammad Ali Shah group accused its rival Akhtar Shah of opening direct firing on its members when they came face to face in Fatmakhel area.

They said that two persons from Mohammad Ali Shah group sustained bullet injuries and were immediately rushed to local hospital while two cars parked nearby caught fire after being hit by a volley of bullets.

Both groups accused each other of unlawfully grabbing the disputed land.

The sudden and indiscriminate firing also created fear and panic among locals, who demanded of the administration and police to take punitive measures against those, who took law into their hands.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026