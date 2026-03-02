E-Paper | March 02, 2026

‘LGs be given autonomy like assemblies’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 07:02am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: Rejecting the Punjab Local Government Act 2025 as an incomplete piece of legislation enforced without taking stakeholders onboard, the Pakistan Democratic Alliance, a conglomerate of 26 little-known political groups, has called for constitutional amendments to give a clear and comprehensive local body election system like the national and provincial governments.

At a seminar organisd here on Sunday by the alliance, various speakers demanded that local bodies should be given autonomy as third tier of government like the federal and provincial governments.

They also called for restricting the members of the national and provincial assemblies to legislative work and handing over all the development works to local governments, and that equal grants should be given to local bodies by the provincial governments to ensure their economic autonomy.

They suggested including the informal sector workers in the local bodies by removing the conditions of being registered with the Social Security and EOBI and being member of a trade union to fight for reserved seats of labourers. Likewise, landless peasants and tenants should be preferred for the seats reserved for farmers.

Regretting that despite constituting half of the country’s population only one seat has been reserved for womenfolk at union council level in the act, they demanded increasing the quota as per women population and ensuring this quota at chairperson and deputy chairperson level too.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe