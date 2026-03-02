E-Paper | March 02, 2026

All PTI wings told to hold sit-ins outside courts, Adiala

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 07:02am
LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Punjab Chapter, has assigned duties to party formations in respective divisions to gather and stage sit-ins in front of the Supreme Court and Adiala Jail during office hours on given dates.

PTI Punjab chief organiser Aliya Hamza has announced the schedule to press for early hearing of cases instituted against party founder Imran Khan and non-availability of proper medical treatment.

Ms Hamza has asked respective divisions’ MNAs, MPAs, ticket-holders, office-bearers and all party wings and workers to stage sit-ins and peaceful protests on the dates assigned to them.

According to the schedule, the South Punjab party formation has been assigned to gather at Adiala for protest on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The chief organiser has assigned the Rawalpindi division party formation to gather in front of the Supreme Court for sit-in on Monday (today) but later postponed it owing to the current situation of red zone following the Iran-Israel war.

The Rawalpindi’s party formation has now been instructed to join the Sargodha division’s sit-in in front of the Supreme Court on March 4 (Wednesday).

The Gujrat, Gujranwala and Lahore division party formations have been asked to stage sit-in in front of the Supreme Court on March 5, March 6 and March 9, respectively.

On March 10 (Tuesday), the North Punjab party formation would protest outside Adiala jail, while the West Punjab stage sit-in in front of the Islamabad High Court on March 11.

The Multan, D.G. Khan, Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi divisions’ party formations would be required to stage sit-ins in front of the Supreme Court on March 12, March 13, March 16 and March 18, respectively.

On March 17 (Tuesday), the Central Punjab party leaders and workers would protest outside the Adiala jail.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026

