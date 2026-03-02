E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Rupee holds steady against dollar in interbank, open market

Business Desk Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 05:09pm
A man counts US dollar banknotes at a currency exchange shop. — Reuters/File
A man counts US dollar banknotes at a currency exchange shop. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The Pakistani rupee continued to trade within a narrow band against major foreign currencies on Monday, reflecting range-bound activity in both the interbank and open markets.

According to the rates released by forex.pk, by 12pm on Monday, the US dollar in the open market was quoted at Rs280.35 for buying and Rs282.15 for selling, while in the interbank market it stood lower at Rs279.35 for buying and Rs279.85 for selling.

Among other major currencies, the euro was trading in the open market at Rs330.75 for buying and Rs335.28 for selling, while the British pound was quoted at Rs377.90 and Rs382.16, respectively.

The UAE dirham stood at Rs76.35 for buying and Rs77.35 for selling, and the Saudi riyal was available at Rs74.88 and Rs75.65.

Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar was being traded at Rs203.68 on the buying side and Rs207.00 on the selling side.

Market participants continue to monitor geopolitical tensions, global interest rate trends, commodity prices, and domestic economic indicators for cues that could influence short-term direction.

Overall, the rupee’s performance indicates cautious stability, with both interbank and open market segments showing controlled movement.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe