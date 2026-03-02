Rupee holds steady against dollar in interbank, open market

The Pakistani rupee continued to trade within a narrow band against major foreign currencies on Monday, reflecting range-bound activity in both the interbank and open markets.

According to the rates released by forex.pk, by 12pm on Monday, the US dollar in the open market was quoted at Rs280.35 for buying and Rs282.15 for selling, while in the interbank market it stood lower at Rs279.35 for buying and Rs279.85 for selling.

Among other major currencies, the euro was trading in the open market at Rs330.75 for buying and Rs335.28 for selling, while the British pound was quoted at Rs377.90 and Rs382.16, respectively.

The UAE dirham stood at Rs76.35 for buying and Rs77.35 for selling, and the Saudi riyal was available at Rs74.88 and Rs75.65.

Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar was being traded at Rs203.68 on the buying side and Rs207.00 on the selling side.

Market participants continue to monitor geopolitical tensions, global interest rate trends, commodity prices, and domestic economic indicators for cues that could influence short-term direction.

Overall, the rupee’s performance indicates cautious stability, with both interbank and open market segments showing controlled movement.