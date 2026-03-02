E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Woman murdered by brother over her daughter’s marriage issue

Our Correspondent Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 07:02am
CHINIOT: A woman was allegedly murdered by her brother over refusal to marry her daughter to a man of his choice at Hamboana village.

As per the FIR registered by Chenab Nagar police on the complaint of Safdar Iqbal, the husband of the victim, Hussain Bibi, she was preparing Sehr meal in the house whenher brother Qasim and son Usama Iqbal, entered his house by scaling the boundary wall.

It says that Qasim, who was armed, said that he would teach his sister a lesson for not marrying her daughter to the man of his choice, and shot her in the chest with a gun. She died on the spot. After killing the woman, the suspect and the co-accused fled the scene.

He says that Hussain Bibi had fixed the marriage of their daughter which annoyed the suspect.

A district police spokesperson says that teams have been constituted to arrest the fleeing suspects.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026

