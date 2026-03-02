Woman ‘tortured to death’ by in-laws

LAHORE: A woman was allegedly tortured to death by her in-laws in Green Town area here on Sunday.

As per police, the in-laws of the victim, Rubina, had initially claimed that she died after suffering a heart attack. However, as the woman’s body and face bore torture marks, her brother Shahzad complained to the police that she was tortured to death by her in-laws over a property dispute.

Acting on the complaint, the police lodged a murder case and launched investigation into the matter.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026