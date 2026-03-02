E-Paper | March 02, 2026

IHC restores journalist Sohrab Barkat’s bail in cybercrime case

Malik Asad Published March 2, 2026
Sohrab Barkat, an Islamabad-based digital media journalist, speaks in a video shared on Aug 23, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/ Sohrab Barkat Official
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday restored the bail of journalist Sohrab Barkat in the last remaining case registered against him by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), setting aside a trial court’s order that had cancelled his post-arrest bail.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the petition filed by Barkat challenging a decision by the trial court revoking his bail.

After hearing arguments, the IHC nullified the impugned order and directed the authorities to release the journalist forthwith, if not required in any other case.

Barrister Saad Rasool appeared on Barkat’s behalf and contended that the trial court had erred in cancelling the bail despite compliance with all conditions previously imposed.

Allowing the petition, the high court observed that the order of the trial court could not be sustained and restored the bail, effectively clearing the way for Barkat’s release.

The case against Barkat has been registered over accusations of spreading misinformation about state institutions during an interview he conducted.

Malik Asad is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with two decades of experience covering legal affairs, judicial developments, and the civil bureaucracy. He can be found on X at @asadrp.

