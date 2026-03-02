E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Sadaf, Fatima star as Pakistan thrash South Africa for consolation victory

Agencies Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 07:02am
DURBAN: Sadaf Shamas starred with the bat while skipper Fatima Sana delivered an all-round show to help Pakistan women thrash South Africa in the third and final One-day International for a 119-run consolation victory at the Kingsmead Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Sadaf scored a 71-ball 97 (16 fours and a six) while Fatima added a late 60 off 41 (three fours and five sixes) to boost the visitors to 306 before Sadia Iqbal’s 3-41 and Fatima’s 2-29 saw South Africa bundled out for 187.

Put in to bat first, Pakistan lost opening batter Gul Feroza early before Sadaf and Sidra Amin (41) stitched a 130-run partnership.

Pakistan stood at 164-3 following the duo’s departure but lost two quick wickets, which required a rescue effort of sorts and Fatima, along with Najiha Alvi were up to the task.

The pair put up 65 for the sixth wicket before Najiha was dismissed in the 48th over. Fatima brought up her fifth ODI half-century and remained unbeaten.

For the Proteas, Sune Luus bagged 3-42 while Nonkululeko Mlaba returned figures of 2-56.

In reply, Tasmia Rubab (1-19) provided Pakistan with the first breakthrough as she dismissed Tazmin Brits in her first over.

Fatima continued the momentum with her pace as she bagged the scalps of her counterpart Laura Wolvaardt and Luus for a duck in space of three deliveries to reduce the hosts to 7-3 after two overs.

First drop Faye Tunnicliffe (47) and top-scorer Annerie Dercksen (54) then stitched an 85-run alliance for the fourth wicket, before the former was out caught and bowled by Nashra Sundhu (2-25).

Sinalo Jafta (33) joined Dercksen at the crease and put together 50 runs before being removed by Sadia.

Umm-e-Hani (2-35) sent Dercksen back in the hut six deliveries later to leave the hosts 147-6 after 27 overs.

Sadia struck again in the 30th over to dismiss Nadine de Klerk before Umm-e-Hani bagged her second wicket to remove Chloe Tryon as Pakistan sealed the match.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026

