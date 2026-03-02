Mikael shines in Americas as U-14 girls depart for Vietnam

ISLAMABAD: Pakis­tan’s top-ranked ITF junior Mikaeel Ali Baig enjoyed a blistering run of form in the Americas, while the national Under-14 girls’ team have departed for a crucial qualifying event in Vietnam, the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) announced on Sunday.

According to a PTF press release, Mikaeel first competed at the higher-tier ITF J60 tournament in Guat­emala, where he advanced to the doubles final against a strong international field. He then traveled directly to Kingston, Jamaica, for an ITF J30 event, producing a dominant week by capturing both the singles and doubles titles.

In the Jamaican singles final, Mikaeel delivered a commanding 6-3, 6-1 victory, having defeated opponents from the US, Brazil, the Czech Republic and Canada en route to the title. The win marks his sixth ITF singles crown.

In doubles, he partnered with Indra Vergne of the US to secure his fifth ITF doubles title after a series of tightly contested matc­hes, including a championship match tiebreak in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s U-14 girls’ team has left for Vietnam to compete in the 2026 Asia Oceania pre-qualifying event for the ITF World Juniors.The tou­r­n­­ament will be held from March 2 to 7 at NovaWorld Phan Thiet. The squad

comprises players Hajra Sohail, Khadija Khalil and Eesha Rabbi, with Sara Mansoor serving as captain.

