E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Mikael shines in Americas as U-14 girls depart for Vietnam

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 07:02am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: Pakis­tan’s top-ranked ITF junior Mikaeel Ali Baig enjoyed a blistering run of form in the Americas, while the national Under-14 girls’ team have departed for a crucial qualifying event in Vietnam, the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) announced on Sunday.

According to a PTF press release, Mikaeel first competed at the higher-tier ITF J60 tournament in Guat­emala, where he advanced to the doubles final against a strong international field. He then traveled directly to Kingston, Jamaica, for an ITF J30 event, producing a dominant week by capturing both the singles and doubles titles.

In the Jamaican singles final, Mikaeel delivered a commanding 6-3, 6-1 victory, having defeated opponents from the US, Brazil, the Czech Republic and Canada en route to the title. The win marks his sixth ITF singles crown.

In doubles, he partnered with Indra Vergne of the US to secure his fifth ITF doubles title after a series of tightly contested matc­hes, including a championship match tiebreak in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s U-14 girls’ team has left for Vietnam to compete in the 2026 Asia Oceania pre-qualifying event for the ITF World Juniors.The tou­r­n­­ament will be held from March 2 to 7 at NovaWorld Phan Thiet. The squad

comprises players Hajra Sohail, Khadija Khalil and Eesha Rabbi, with Sara Mansoor serving as captain.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe