Kane bags brace as Bayern end Dortmund’s title hopes

AFP Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 07:02am
DORTMUND: Harry Kane scored twice and Joshua Kimmich bagged a late winner as Bayern Munich came back to triumph 3-2 at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday and move 11 points clear in the Bundesliga.

Bayern trailed at half-time after Nico Schlotterbeck headed Dortmund in front, before Kane scored from close range and then converted a penalty.

Dortmund levelled thro­ugh Daniel Svensson but Kimmich was in the right place to blast in with three minutes remaining to leave Bayern cruising towards a 35th German title.

“We’ve got an 11-point lead. We’ve scored 88 goals. Why stop now? We’re going full throttle,” Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said of his side’s final stretch of the season.

The result all but sews up another Bundesliga crown for the Bavarian giants with 10 games remaining, while continuing Dortmund’s rough week, just days after their Champions League exit at Atalanta.

“It was an all-in game for us. You can’t accuse us of not giving our all,” Schlotter­beck said. “It just didn’t go our way.”

Dortmund captain Emre Can was subbed off before half-time and coach Niko Kovac said “it looks like” a serious knee injury.

Dortmund have now lost just twice in 24 league matches this season, both times to Bayern.

Kane’s fourth successive Bundesliga brace took him to 30 goals from 24 games this season.

On Sunday, Jamie Lewe­ling grabbed a first-half brace and Deniz Undav scored again as VfB Stuttgart cru­ised to a 4-0 home victory over VfL Wolfsburg.

Nikolas Nartey scored in stoppage time as the German Cup holders drew level with third-placed Hoffenheim on 46 points.

Stuttgart are five points ahead of fifth-placed RB Leipzig, who play at Hamburg.

Wolfsburg, who haven’t been relegated since promotion to the Bundesliga in 1997, have won just one of their last 10 games and now sit second bottom, three points from safety.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026

