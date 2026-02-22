E-Paper | February 25, 2026

588 arrested as crackdown against beggars continues in Islamabad

News Desk Published February 22, 2026 Updated February 22, 2026 11:23pm
Beggars seen near Marrir Chowk on Murree Road in Rawalpindi. — Photo by Mohammad Asim
Beggars seen near Marrir Chowk on Murree Road in Rawalpindi. — Photo by Mohammad Asim
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police have arrested 588 professional beggars this year as part of an ongoing drive against organised begging networks, registering cases under the Prevention of Beggary Act.

Under the special directions of Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, police have continued comprehensive operations against professional beggars and their facilitators in the federal capital, according to a press release.

Acting on these instructions, legal action is also being taken against professional beggars who harass citizens on roads, intersections, markets, and commercial areas.

“Facilitators and contractors who provide transportation and logistical support to beggars are being identified through Safe City surveillance cameras and human intelligence,” the release said.

“During the ongoing year, police arrested 588 professional beggars and registered cases against them under the Islamabad Prevention of Beggary Act.”

Additionally, legal action is also being taken against parents who hand over their children to criminal elements for begging. Many criminals disguised as beggars have also been found involved in street crimes in different areas, it added.

All police officers have been clearly directed to further intensify and make these operations more effective. Citizens are requested to discourage professional beggars and immediately report any such activity to the police emergency helpline “Pucar-15.”

Islamabad Police have also conducted eight grand search and combing operations.

During search operations carried out last week, a total of 1,340 individuals, 604 houses, 10 hotels, 21 shops, 428 motorcycles, and 137 vehicles were checked. Additionally, 86 suspicious individuals, including 20 foreigners, along with 25 motorcycles, were shifted to respective police stations for verification, the release said.

The IGP Islamabad has directed that these operations should continue throughout the district to eliminate organised crime. The primary objective of these operations is to protect the lives and property of citizens.

Islamabad Police have appealed to citizens to cooperate during checking and immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

Pakistan

Read more

Imran
Feb 23, 2026 06:27am
Excellent and highly appreciated
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan strikes
Updated 24 Feb, 2026

Afghan strikes

IN the wake of the recent wave of terrorist attacks targeting Pakistan, with most of the atrocities linked to ...
Tug of war
24 Feb, 2026

Tug of war

THE timing may be questioned, but the issue is not new. The PPP and the MQM-P are once again engaging in their old...
Easier CNIC access
24 Feb, 2026

Easier CNIC access

NADRA’S decision to issue CNICs to first-time applicants without requiring them to produce a birth certificate is ...
Hollow applause
Updated 23 Feb, 2026

Hollow applause

The current account turnaround, though largely driven by import compression, rising remittances and bilateral debt rollovers, has eased external pressures.
Delayed appointment
23 Feb, 2026

Delayed appointment

THE recent appointment of a chief election commissioner for Azad Jammu & Kashmir has once again shone a ...
Fragile equilibrium
23 Feb, 2026

Fragile equilibrium

PAKISTAN is not short of food. It is short of resilience. The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification...
Dawn News English
Subscribe