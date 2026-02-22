588 arrested as crackdown against beggars continues in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police have arrested 588 professional beggars this year as part of an ongoing drive against organised begging networks, registering cases under the Prevention of Beggary Act.

Under the special directions of Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, police have continued comprehensive operations against professional beggars and their facilitators in the federal capital, according to a press release.

Acting on these instructions, legal action is also being taken against professional beggars who harass citizens on roads, intersections, markets, and commercial areas.

“Facilitators and contractors who provide transportation and logistical support to beggars are being identified through Safe City surveillance cameras and human intelligence,” the release said.

“During the ongoing year, police arrested 588 professional beggars and registered cases against them under the Islamabad Prevention of Beggary Act.”

Additionally, legal action is also being taken against parents who hand over their children to criminal elements for begging. Many criminals disguised as beggars have also been found involved in street crimes in different areas, it added.

All police officers have been clearly directed to further intensify and make these operations more effective. Citizens are requested to discourage professional beggars and immediately report any such activity to the police emergency helpline “Pucar-15.”

Islamabad Police have also conducted eight grand search and combing operations.

During search operations carried out last week, a total of 1,340 individuals, 604 houses, 10 hotels, 21 shops, 428 motorcycles, and 137 vehicles were checked. Additionally, 86 suspicious individuals, including 20 foreigners, along with 25 motorcycles, were shifted to respective police stations for verification, the release said.

The IGP Islamabad has directed that these operations should continue throughout the district to eliminate organised crime. The primary objective of these operations is to protect the lives and property of citizens.

Islamabad Police have appealed to citizens to cooperate during checking and immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.